World Meeting of Families Liturgy Resource August 19th – 26th

The World Meeting of Families will be launched across the country on Tuesday 21st August. This is an international gathering held every three years addressing family life and faith. In our diocese, church bells will ring out across the parishes just after 6pm – an invitation to prayer and a reminder that the joy of family is good news for all. The Opening Mass will be presided by Bishop Ray in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney at 6.15pm. The newly formed Diocesan Choir will lead us in music ministry. They will be travelling to the Papal Mass in Phoenix Park the following Sunday, joining with other dioceses to make up the 1,000 strong choir there.

Starting on Sunday 19th and continuing until Sunday 26th, we invite people from all over the diocese to pray for all families, and for this significant World Meeting of Families held in Dublin. Parishes may wish to avail of the following resource Liturgy Resource August 19th-26th