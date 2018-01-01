World Meeting of Families

Event: Opening Mass presided by Bishop Ray Browne

Location: St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney Date: Tuesday 21st August

Time: 6.15pm

Details: Ringing of church bells @ 6.10pm across the diocese: a reminder that the joy of love in families is also the joy of the church and an invitation to all people to pray for families. During the Opening Mass, music ministry will be led by the newly formed Diocesan choir which will be joining other choirs at the Papal Mass in Phoenix Park. Céad míle fáilte to this joyful celebration of faith and family life.