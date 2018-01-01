Workshop for Choir Directors in the Autumn

Ms. Veronia McCarron, renowned choral director and conductor, will present a workshop for parish choir directors on Tuesday, October 2nd 2018 in the John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney. The workshop will begin at 7:30pm.

Born in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, Veronica is a BMus, Dip Mus Ed Graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music in Glasgow and University of Perth, Western Australia. She has been teaching for 43 years during which time she has taught in Scotland, Australia, the United States and Ireland. Veronica recently retired from the Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny. From the moment she arrived at the school Veronica’s passion and enthusiasm for music captured the imagination of the students. Year after year her choirs have achieved the highest honours in some of the most prestigious competitions, they featured on the 2016 Britain’s Got Talent Competition and received great acclaim from Simon Cowell himself. Veronica’s greatest accolade is the love and appreciation of music she has nurtured in countless pupils, which they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

The focus of the evening will be choral direction, vocal technique and conducting. Please contact Tomás Kenny for more details on tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie or phone Tomás on 086 3683778. Places will be limited so early booking would be advised. More details regarding cost of workshop will follow.