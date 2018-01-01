Kerry Diocesan Youth Pilgrimage to Taizé 2018

Thirteen young pilgrims returned home last week from the diocesan youth pilgrimage to Taizé in France. The group were accompanied by Tomás Kenny (Diocesan Pastoral Team) and Caoimhe Lynch (Killarney Parish). The pilgrimage took place from July 1st to July 8th. The pilgrims had an amazing experience and greatly look forward to returning next year… Pilgrims from Ballincollig, Co. Cork (Diocese of Cork and Ross), Ennis, Co. Clare (Diocese of Killaloe) and pilgrims from Longford (Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise) were also on pilgrimage in Taizé so many new friendships were made. The pilgrims were very moved by the international experience of faith, hope and joy. Over 2,000 pilgrims between the ages of 16 to 35 attended during this week. There was a special meeting of Muslims and Christians from the Thursday to the Saturday so this made the experience all the richer for our pilgrims. The young people found the experience of prayer and worship at Taizé very special, the music, comprising of the famous Taizé chants, the simple form of prayer, the workshops, the bonding, the fun and games and even the food, all made the experience an unforgettable one for all. Friendships were made and the pilgrims left Taizé with many fond memories.

On our day of departure..

Tea time at Taizé!!

Afternoon prayer at Taizé