Calling everyone…let’s pray for families

As we prepare to welcome Pope Francis to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families in August, as a diocesan community let us pray together as we focus on various aspects of family life. For the months of June, July and August, we will pray for all families in our parish community, in our country and throughout the world.

Pope Francis speaks of the “true joy which we experience in the family …comes from a profound harmony between persons, something which we all feel in our hearts and which makes us experience the beauty of mutual support along life’s journey. These weeks of prayer are a time for all of us to pray for our families and for all families. Each of us knows the particular challenge that faces our family … and something of the delights and struggles of other families. We are invited to pray out of the experience of our families and pray for the gift of joy, God’s joy, for all families.

Prayer Intentions for each week:

June 3rd Praying for families amidst the joys and messiness of family life;

June 10th Praying for families living with health conditions and illness;

June 17th Praying for families in need of healing of family hurts;

June 24th Praying for families struggling with unemployment;

July 1st Praying for families rejoicing in the innocence of children;

July 8th Praying for families facing poverty;

July 15th Praying for families experiencing addictive behaviours;

July 22nd Praying for families in the pain of death and loss;

July 29th Praying for families where violence and abuse are in control;

Aug 5th Praying for families who are homeless;

Aug 12th Praying for families at a distance from their loved ones;

Aug 19th Praying for families and the unique gift of each member.



Download Prayer Sheet Praying for families – June-Aug 2018

For Word version Praying for Families June – August 2018