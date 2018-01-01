Horizons Summer Schedule

1st July Drishane Sister Frances Day Look back over the years as Chaplain to Cork and Kerry Schools

8th July Fr Pat Ahern 50 years of Siamsa and a lot more besides

15th July AnneMarie Whelan The Lay Vocation

22nd July Sr Joan Roddy A journey of Justice and Peace

29th July Church of Ireland in West Kerry Visiting three West Kerry Church Communities with Rev.Phyllis

5th August Darach O Murchú Slow and Steady wins the Race

Darach tells of his return to West Kerry and his engagement with the environment, seaweed and foraging.

12th August Fr George Hayes 25 years of Priesthood including roles as Diocesan Secretary, Parish Priest and Trainer in Clerical Formation.

19th August Breda Joy – journalist, author and Killarney woman explores her involvement with Church and her writing.