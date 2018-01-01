Tarbert Parish Mission, In honour of Our Lady runs from the 21st – 26th May. There will be Mass and Benediction each night in St. Mary’s Church, with a guest speaker reflecting on the theme of families, in preparation for The World Meeting of Families. There will be refreshments provided in the adjacent Community Centre on Monday and Saturday after the ceremonies. All are welcome. See the schedule below:
|Day/Date
|Time
|
Monday 21st
|
7.30pm
|Speaker – Fr. Padraig Kennelly
Moderator, St. Marys Church, Parish of Tarbert
Celebration of Community
|
Tuesday 22nd
|
7.30pm
|Speaker – Fr. Kevin McNamara
P.P. Moyvane
Meeting The Jesus of Love
|
Wednesday 23rd
|
7.30pm
|Speaker – Jill Tynan
Psychotherapist
Families in Crisis
|
Thursday 24th
|
7.30pm
|Speaker – Rev. Seán Jones
Deacon of the Diocese of Kerry
Call to Discipleship
|
Friday 25th
|
7.30pm
|Speaker – Dr. Bruce Pierce
Making Sense of Loss as Families
Mass for students preparing for exams
|
Saturday 26th
|
12 Noon
|Dr. Bruce Pierce Workshop
Workshop – Bereavement in Families
|
Saturday 26th
|
6pm
|Celebrant – Bishop Ray Browne
Speaker – Elma Walsh
Donal Walsh Foundation
Crowning of Our Lady (by First Communicants)