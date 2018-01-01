Tarbert Parish Mission

Tarbert Parish Mission, In honour of Our Lady runs from  the 21st – 26th May. There will be Mass and Benediction each night in St. Mary’s Church, with a guest speaker reflecting on the theme of families, in preparation for The World Meeting of Families. There will be refreshments provided in the adjacent Community Centre on Monday and Saturday after the ceremonies. All are welcome. See the schedule below:

Day/Date Time  
 

Monday 21st

  

7.30pm

 Speaker – Fr. Padraig Kennelly

Moderator, St. Marys Church, Parish of Tarbert

Celebration of Community
 

Tuesday 22nd

  

7.30pm

 Speaker – Fr. Kevin McNamara

P.P. Moyvane

Meeting The Jesus of Love
 

Wednesday 23rd

  

7.30pm

 Speaker – Jill Tynan

Psychotherapist

Families in Crisis
 

Thursday 24th

  

7.30pm

 

 Speaker – Rev. Seán Jones

Deacon of the Diocese of Kerry

Call to Discipleship

 

Friday 25th

  

7.30pm

 

 Speaker – Dr. Bruce Pierce

Making Sense of Loss as Families

Mass for students preparing for exams
 

Saturday 26th

  

12 Noon

 Dr. Bruce Pierce Workshop

Workshop – Bereavement in Families
 

Saturday 26th

  

6pm

 

 Celebrant – Bishop Ray Browne

Speaker – Elma Walsh

Donal Walsh Foundation

Crowning of Our Lady (by First Communicants)

 