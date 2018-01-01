Tarbert Parish Mission, In honour of Our Lady runs from the 21st – 26th May. There will be Mass and Benediction each night in St. Mary’s Church, with a guest speaker reflecting on the theme of families, in preparation for The World Meeting of Families. There will be refreshments provided in the adjacent Community Centre on Monday and Saturday after the ceremonies. All are welcome. See the schedule below:

Day/Date Time Monday 21st 7.30pm Speaker – Fr. Padraig Kennelly Moderator, St. Marys Church, Parish of Tarbert Celebration of Community Tuesday 22nd 7.30pm Speaker – Fr. Kevin McNamara P.P. Moyvane Meeting The Jesus of Love Wednesday 23rd 7.30pm Speaker – Jill Tynan Psychotherapist Families in Crisis Thursday 24th 7.30pm Speaker – Rev. Seán Jones Deacon of the Diocese of Kerry Call to Discipleship Friday 25th 7.30pm Speaker – Dr. Bruce Pierce Making Sense of Loss as Families Mass for students preparing for exams Saturday 26th 12 Noon Dr. Bruce Pierce Workshop Workshop – Bereavement in Families Saturday 26th 6pm Celebrant – Bishop Ray Browne Speaker – Elma Walsh Donal Walsh Foundation Crowning of Our Lady (by First Communicants)