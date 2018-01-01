Diocese of Kerry Choir for Papal Mass

Members of parish choirs are invited to form a special choir for the Papal Mass on Sunday Aug 26th in Phoenix Park, Dublin. 130 places have been allotted to our diocese, divided between soprano, alto, tenor and bass. In the event of oversubscription, places will be allocated on a lottery basis.

Requirements:

Participants need to be over 18 years of age;

Participants need to be comfortable singing in parts[SATB];

Participants need to be available to attend three choir rehearsals in Killarney – Thursday June 7th; Thursday June 28th and Thursday July 12th.

Choir directors are asked to submit the names of those interested, along with each individual’s choir part [SATB] by Tuesday May 22nd to Tomás Kenny, tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie or John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney, Co. Kerry. For all enquiries, please contact Tomás @ 086 3683778. This is an opportunity to value and appreciate choirs and musicians serving music ministry each week in our parishes.