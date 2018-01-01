All powerful God, you are present in the whole universe
and in the smallest of your creatures.
You embrace with your tenderness all that exists.
Pour out upon us the power of your love,
That we may protect life and beauty.
Fill us with peace, that we may live
as brothers and sisters, reverencing all creation.
We praise and thank you for your love and care
for all members of the human family.
Hear our prayer that the Constitution of Ireland
may continue to protect the right to life of the unborn child. Amen. (adapted from a Prayer of Pope Francis)
The Choose Life 2018 newsletter promotes the Church’s position on unborn human life and encourages family discussion on this important subject.
Visit The Choose Life website www.chooselife2018.ie
ChooseLife 2018 Issues 10