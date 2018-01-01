Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation, Gaudete et exsultate was published today.

This third apostolic letter of Pope Francis – Gaudete et exsultate – Rejoice and be glad – addresses the theme of holiness. It is a theme that has run through Pope Francis’ entire pontificate, and which he often mentions to encourage the faithful to practice Christian perfection “in the little things of everyday life.” The Church is full of “everyday saints,” said Pope Francis during the general audience of May 14, 2014. These “hidden saints among us” fulfill their duty in their “ordinary daily routine.” They are “fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, citizens. We have many of them! Let us thank the Lord for these Christians who live in hidden holiness.”

