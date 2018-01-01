Millstreet Pastoral Area will host the Diocese of Kerry Course in Pastoral Ministry 2018-19. The parishes of Ballydesmond, Boherbue, Dromtariffe, Millstreet and Rathmore are inviting those presently ministering in the parishes to take part in this course. Designed for those who are on parish pastoral councils or liturgy groups, involved as Ministers of the Word or Holy Communion, working behind the scenes as sacristans,collectors, contact people or on the finance committee, this course offers people in ministry an opportunity for renewal, a chance to deepen one’s faith and grow in one’s understanding of ministry. Over the years, the more than 400 people who have participated in the course throughout the diocese have enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow ministers as well as the opportunity to interact with theologians around key aspects of faith and ministry.

2018 – 2019



Began Sept 20th – Course in Pastoral Ministry for Millstreet Pastoral Area and other parishes takes place over 20 Tuesday evenings, 8-10pm in Millstreet Parish Centre, Millstreet, Co. Cork

For more information, contact Frances Rowland @ 064 6630538 or email francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie