Ideas for action and reflection this month

April/Aibreán

1 April/Aibreán

Easter Sunday…..Jesus is Risen ALLELUIA

Action: Don’t forget to return your Trócaire box as you join with so many others until “Love Conquers Fear”

March 30 – 7 April/ Aibreán

Passover/Pesach

The Jewish celebration of the Exodus from their slavery in Egypt.

The eight-day festival of Passover is celebrated in the early spring, from the 15th through the 22nd of the Hebrew month of Nissan, March 30-April 7, 2018. Passover (Pesach) commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Pesach is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus.

In Hebrew it is known as Pesach (which means “to pass over”), because G‑d passed over the Jewish homes when killing the Egyptian firstborn on the very first Passover eve

Action: Pray for all the people of the Holy Land today.

Friday 8 April/ Aibreán

International Roma Day

This is a day to celebrate Romani culture and raise awareness of the issues facing Romani people.

Sister Anne McNamara and companions, of the Presentation Community in Tralee works with Roma children and their families in the Nano Nagle Centre in Spisske Podhradie, Eastern Slovakia

Action: Pray for Sister Anne and the work of the Presentation sisters as they share the compassion and joy of the gospel in this very challenging situation.

Consider attending an’ Intercultural Awareness Training’ focussed on working with the Roma Community. Friday April 27 (9.30am -3pm). The Education centre, Dromtacker, tralee.Free Training. Pre-register by Monday April 16. Online booking only.

14 April/Aibreán

County ‘Clean- Up Day’

“The earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth” Laudato Si’ #21

Action: Take some positive action in your community. Join a local event to clean up your area. If you can’t find an event, why not organise one!

Be part of a winning team

18 April/ Aibreán

Meeting of returned volunteers & missionaries in John Paul Centre, Killarney 7.30pm.

A warm welcome to all interested in mission.

Action:Why not come to meet others with a passion for mission.

19 April/Aibreán

Community Climate Action Workshop (Caherciveen)

This free workshop will look at issues including energy, transport, food, biodiversity and waste as we try to climate proof our homes. These workshops are supported by Kerry County Council through the Community Support Fund @ 7pm. Organised by Transition Kerry (Local Contact Oonagh 087 653 3777)

Action: Consider registering for this free workshop.

22 April/ Aibreán

World Earth Day

“I appeal to all people everywhere to raise their voices. Speak out on behalf of this planet, our only home. Let us care for Mother Earth so she can continue to care for us as she has done for millennia” UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon

International Earth Day is celebrated to remind each of us that the Earth and its ecosystems provide us with life and sustenance.

It also recognizes a collective responsibility, as called for in the 1992 Rio Declaration, to promote harmony with nature and the Earth to achieve a just balance among the economic, social and environmental needs of present and future generations of humanity.

International Earth Day provides an opportunity to raise public awareness around the world to the challenges regarding the well-being of the planet and all the life it supports.

Action: Consider what you can do!

26 April/ Aibreán

Anniversary of Venerable Nano Nagle (1718-1784), Foundress of the Presentation Sisters.

“The Almighty makes use of the weakest means to bring about His works” Nano Nagle.

Action: Give thanks for the work of this congregation down through the years and NOW.

26 April/Aibreán

Community Climate Action Workshop (Fenit)

This free workshop will look at issues including energy, transport, food, biodiversity and waste as we try to climate proof our homes. These workshops are supported by Kerry County Council through the Community Support Fund @ 7pm. Organised by Transition Kerry (Local Contact:)

Action: Consider registering for this free workshop.

28 April/ Aibreán

‘Out of Wonder’ a Day of Reflection with Nellie Mc Laughlin RSM

“God has written a precious book…to contemplate nature is to hear a message.” Pope Francis

“Each time we meditate we return to the grounding consciousness of being” John Main

10am – 4pm (Registration from 9.30am)

Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Pastoral Centre, Upper Rock Street, Tralee.

For further information and booking: Prior Booking Essential (€20/15)

Sylvia 085 863 2623 or Ann 064 6632381 Organised by the Kerry Christian Meditation Groups.

Action: Interested?….Consider attending.