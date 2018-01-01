To all the participants on this year’s Course in Pastoral Ministry and Course in Youth Ministry, a hearty congratulations! Celebrations were held last night in Earl of Desmond Hotel, Ballyseedy, Tralee where Bishop Ray presented the certificates to the 55 participants in the presence of their families and friends, priests of the pastoral area and the Diocesan Pastoral Team.

The Course in Pastoral Ministry is designed to enable people involved in ministry to develop their understanding of their faith, and to deepen their own knowledge and skills for ministry. If you would like to take part in this course, it will take place in 2018-2019 in Millstreet Parish Centre, Millstreet, Co. Cork. For more information

The Course in Youth Ministry is aimed at adults who are presently or would like to engage with young people. In 2018–19, it will take place in Listowel. For further information, please contact Tomas Kenny @ 064 6632644 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie