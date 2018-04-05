Having experienced 12 days of prayer for families in our diocese during the visit of the Icon of the Holy Family recently, we continue to prepare for the World Meeting of Families this August. Next month, in early May, the Pastoral Team will host a prayer morning “5 ways to pray for and with your family”. This offers an experience of prayer and explores some old and new ways of praying. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesday May 9th @10am – 11.30am in the Parish Centre, Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney.

Thursday May 10th @10.30am – 12noon in St. John’s Parish Centre, Tralee.