Successful Ceiliúradh na nOg Celebration Day 2018

Over 300 post-primary students from across the Diocese of Kerry gathered yesterday for the Ceiliúradh na nOg celebration day in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee. The purpose of this initiative is to develop the faith life of Transition and Fifth year students. This was achieved through school or parish based initiatives.

Ceiliúradh na nOg forms part of a comprehensive approach to Youth Ministry initiated by the Diocese of Kerry. It is coordinated by the Diocesan Advisor in collaboration with the principals, teachers, chaplains and students of the diocesan Post-Primary schools.

For the academic year 2017-2018, the programme was carried out through a number of stages. The students actively participated in a faith based programme of exploration, action and reflection. As noted above, some schools choose a parish outreach programme such as visiting a nursing home, getting involved with parish liturgy groups or helping the elderly. Some schools choose to partake in school centred projects, for example, preparing school liturgies throughout the year or helping organise the school choir for various liturgical events.

Mr. Jonny Sommerville, founder of the NUA programme for senior cycle R.E., was the guest speaker for the event. Jonny is a Dublin native and has worked for more than ten years in Irish schools and churches across denominations. He is passionate about faith development and the opportunity to supplement school curriculum that helps young people grapple with their faith. Jonny’s experiences have shown him that young people struggle to discuss their doubts. For this reason, he believes NUA is a critical resource, providing a safe space and fresh ways to explore belief in Jesus. The theme for the indeed and Jonny’s talk was ‘Finding Our Identity.’ He focused very much on ‘who we are as people’ as opposed to ‘what we do.’

In the morning students presented a three minute presentation on their project. Deirdre Walsh of Radio Kerry did a fantastic job presenting the students and thier work. Bishop Ray Browne presented his key note address, he also focused on the theme ‘Finding our Identity.’ Bishop Ray presented the students with the certificates of participation.

The day included a number of faith based workshops presentaed by Scala Retreats in Cork, Trócaire and the World Meeting of Families Team. There was also a session on Christian Meditation and Siamsa Tire will worked with the students on faith in dance and drama. The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service, Fr. Ger Godley and Mr. Tommy Maloney facilitated fun workshops in the afternoon.

This event was organised by Tomás Kenny, Post-Primary Diocesan Advisor for Religious Education and the diocesan pastoral team.

Tomás notes that;

‘People always ask the question; ‘what can the Church do for young people?’ We rarely take note of what young people are already doing within our Christian communities. Young people are full of life, full of joy, they have many gifts and talents. This event provides an opportunity for people to recognise this talent within a faith context. It also provides an opportunity for the students to put their faith into action in a practical and worthwhile way. The Diocese of Kerry has always strived to journey with young people. The diocese hosts a successful youth ministry course, it hosts a youth pilgrimage to Taizé each year, pilgrimages to Lourdes and it also continues to maintain a link with a network of people who continue to work with young people in our parishes. This event is but another way of connecting with our young people.’

Many thanks to Ms Ailish Walsh and the choir of St. Joseph’s Presentation in Castleisland for their beautiful singing and to Declan Walsh for accompanying the choir. To Elaine Cullanan, Darren and all the staff at the Brandon Hotel, many thanks for making us feel so welcome.

A big thank-you to all the students and teachers for attending and for working so hard to present such excellent projects.