The parish cantor workshop will take place at 7:30pm on Thursday, April 26th 2018 in St. John’s Parish Centre, Tralee. The facilitators for the evening will be Ailish O’ Connor and Tomás Kenny. The focus will be leading the congregation in song and music for the Easter Season. Cost is €10 per person. Contact Tomás Kenny, Diocesan Pastoral Team, on 086 3683778 or tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for further information.