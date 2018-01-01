Time to get out and hear some inspiring speakers this week throughout the diocese!

Fr. Peter McVerry on Monday night March 5th in Colaiste na Sceilge at 8pm

on Monday night March 5th in Colaiste na Sceilge at 8pm Martina Lehane Sheehan on Wednesday night March 7th in St. John’s Theatre, Listowel @8pm

on Wednesday night March 7th in St. John’s Theatre, Listowel @8pm Gerry Hussey on Wednesday night March 7th in Teach Iosagain, Rathemore @8pm and on Thursday night March 8th in CYMS, Killorglin @8pm

Everyone is welcome to each and every talk….there is no admission fee for any of the Lenten talks.

Congrats to all the Area Pastoral Councils for organising these talks and giving us food for thought during these Lenten days!!