Lenten talk – Dr. Dan O’Connell

In Ardfert Retreat Centre on Monday March 12th, Dr. Dan O’Connell will explore the question Is my family really a church and what might that mean?. Starting at 8pm, the talk is hosted by Ardfert Pastoral Area. All are welcome and there is no admission fee. All are welcome!

Dan unites his theological understandings with his experiences as husband and parent to offer thought-provoking, humorous insights on the family as a domestic church. He is is a lecturer in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick and is one of the authors of Grow in Love (the new Religious Education programme in primary schools).