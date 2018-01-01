Justice events this month

Link into local, national and global events happening this month!

1-17 Márta/March Seachtain na Gaeilge: Irish is for everyone, Seachtain na Gaeilge is for everyone – Croí na Teanga, It’s You!

Is féile idirnáisiúnta Ghaeilge í Seachtain na Gaeilge, atá ar an gceiliúradh is mó dár dteanga agus dár gcultúr dúchais a bhíonn ar siúl in Éirinn agus in go leor tíortha eile gach bliain.

Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish Language Week) is an international Irish language festival and one of the biggest celebrations of our native language and culture that takes place each year in Ireland and in many other countries

Action: Use more Irish from day to day, at home, with your friends, on the phone, in your e-mails and social media posts – look at the Language Resources section for lists of phrases and other resources to help you out.

4-11 March/Márta National Tree Week Seachtain Náisiúnta na gCrann

Be a force of nature …

Tree Week, organised by the Tree Council of Ireland since 1985 is a week long programme of events to celebrate trees.

‘and the leaves of the trees are for the healing of the nations’ Revelation 22:2 Trees take in carbon dioxide from the air and convert much of it into wood. They also produce oxygen. Every year, each hectare of Ireland’s forests takes in 3.4 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere, which helps in the battle against climate change.

Action: Why not hug a tree or maybe plant a tree in your garden, school, farm, parish this week. Why not create a local event in your parish!

Monday 26 February/ Feabhra – Sunday 11 March/Máirt

Fairtrade Fortnight.

Theme: Check out Fairtrade and help save the world.

First day of Fairtrade Fortnight.

Action: Check out FAIRTRADE and the Fairtrade Fortnight pack or find them on facebook.

Highlight the FAIRTRADE Mark for these 14 days.

Buy FAIRTRADE Mark coffee and tea and ask your local café/hotel/ pub to serve it too!

Make your home, school, office, club, church, parish a Fairtrade place.

Tune in to ‘Just a Thought’ from students of Castleisland Community College, a Fairtrade school.

9 March/Márta Women’s World Day of Prayer (International & Interdenominational).

This is a worldwide interdenominational movement led by Christian women of many traditions, who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year.

This year’s service has been prepared by the women of Suriname, a small country on the north-eastern Atlantic coast of South America. They have chosen the theme “All God’s Creation is Very Good”. Everyone is welcome. Fáilte roimh gach duine. In Tralee and Kenmare and….

Action: Join in this special event and maybe you may come to a new understanding that indeed God’s creation is very good.

Thursday 8 March / Márta UN International Women’s Day

All around the world, International Women’s Day represents an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women while calling for greater equality.

Action: Celebrate the women in your life, a sister, daughter, mother, grandmother, a colleague. Look for and join in local celebrations (eg St Johns Parish Centre, Tralee from 10am)

13 March/Márta Community Climate Action Workshop (Castleisland) 7pm -10pm

This free workshop is supported by Kerry County Council through the Community Support Fund.

Venue: Rooms above Vincent’s Shop, Church Street, Castleisland, @ 7pm. Organised by Transition Kerry (To register please contact Niamh @ 086 7247066).

14 March/Márta Community Climate Action Workshop (Tralee)

To register please contact Niamh @ 086 7247066.

Note: One further workshop will take place in Caherciveen

Action: Consider registering and attending one of these free workshops and bring a friend.

17 March/ Márta St. Patrick’s Day

Christ with me, Christ before me………Christ on my right , Christ on my left…

Action: Reach out to someone from another country who has come to live in Ireland.

“During this Lent, then, brothers and sisters, let us all ask the Lord: Make our hearts like yours (Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus). In this way we will receive a heart which is firm and merciful, attentive and generous, a heart which is not closed, indifferent or prey to the globalization of indifference.” Pope Francis, Lent 2015

21 March/Márta International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UN)

The day aims to remind people of racial discrimination’s negative consequences. It also encourages people to remember their obligation and determination to combat racial discrimination.

Action: Challenge any racist comment you hear and be a voice to promote tolerance in your community.

“Indifference to our neighbour and to God also represents a real temptation for us Christians. Each year during Lent we need to hear once more the voice of the prophets who cry out and trouble our conscience.” Pope Francis 2015

24 March/Márta Blessed Oscar Romero (Murdered in El Salvador in 1980)

A man compelled by the Gospel to speak out against injustice.

Promulgation of Decrees of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, 02/03/2015

“The martyrdom of the Servant of God Oscar Arnolfo Galdámez Romero, Archbishop of San Salvador; born August 15, 1917 in Ciudad Barrios (El Salvador) and killed in hatred of the Faith, March 24, 1980, in San Salvador (El Salvador)”

Action:

Join in Trócaire’s Romero Family Award “Aspire not to have more but to be more”

Now inspired by Martyr Blessed Oscar Romero and others be a voice for justice here in Kerry.

29 March/Márta 8.30pm

Earth Hour: Earth Hour aims to encourage an interconnected global community to share the opportunities and challenges of creating a sustainable world.

Earth Hour was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia in 2007. Since then it has grown to engage more than 162 countries and territories worldwide.

Action: Consider your use of energy. Can you reduce it? CLICK HERE to calculate your carbon footprint and of course turn off your lights at 8.30pm and spread the word!

SAVE THE DATES: 22 April: Earth Day

28 April: Retreat in Tralee ‘Out of Wonder’ with Nellie Mc Laughlin RSM