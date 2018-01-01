Icon of the Holy Family to visit our diocese

After Easter, we welcome the Icon of the Holy Family to our diocese as part of the ongoing encouragement to support family life and faith. The Icon was specially commissioned for the World Meeting of Families, taking place this August in Dublin. Just on Wednesday when confirming his presence with us in Dublin, Pope Francis prayed before this Icon.

Visit of the Icon of the Holy Family in the diocese of Kerry:

St. Mary’s Church, Listowel Afternoon of Monday April 9th – Morning of Wednesday April 11th

Holy Cross Church, Kenmare Afternoon of Wednesday April 11th – Morning of Friday April 13th

St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney Afternoon of Friday April 13th – Morning of Tuesday April 17th

St. John’s Church, Tralee Afternoon of Tuesday April17th – Morning of Friday April 20th

Resource Booklet for Parish Visit of the Icon of the Holy Family in the Diocese of Kerry Final Publication

Primary Schools Prayer resource Prayer Service with Primary School Children with the Icon of the Holy Family

Post Primary Schools Prayer resource Visit of the Icon of the Holy Family Prayer Service with Post Primary Students