Dawn Masses

Dingle, Lixnaw, Curraheen, Eyeries/Ardgroom, Churchill and Milltown will be celebrating Easter morning with a Dawn Mass.
- There will be 6am Mass in Baile Riabhach, Dingle on Easter Sunday morning.
- Eyeries & Ardgroom Parish will have a Dawn Mass on Easter Sunday at St. Kentigern’s Church, Eyeries at 6:00am.
- Dawn Mass will be celebrated in Annagh Cemetery on Easter Sunday Morning at 6am to celebrate the Resurrection. In the event of inclement weather Mass will be celebrated in St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen.
- Dawn Mass: Realt na Mara Cemetery(New Cemetery) Churchill East Sunday morning at 6. All wecome!
- Milltown: The Parish is celebrating a dawn Mass on Easter Sunday Morning at the Mass Rock in Keelocloghane Woods, Milltown. The parish is also re-in acting the Stations of the Cross at 7:00 p.m. Good Friday at Keelocloghane Woods.
- Lixnaw Dawn Mass and Easter Fire at Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw on Easter Sunday Morning at 6 am. On Easter Sunday morning people will come with prayer and respect remembering that St. Patrick lit the first Easter fire on the hill of Slane. We are also mindful that it was towards dawn and on the first day of the week that the empty tomb was discovered. The lighting of the fire is of fierce significance and will be based on the opening verses of the Easter Proclamation. As the torch is passed from the Altar to the vicinity of the fire the words “Heavenly Powers – Rejoice O Earth – and sound the trumpet” will resound and the mighty beat of the all powerful drum will remind us that something special is about to unfold. Then the lighting blazing fire will hopefully help us to connect with loved ones who have died and for whom heaven is now a reality through the Resurrection. We celebrate the generosity of so many people who make the Dawn Mass a reality. The fire building team – the lighting team – the sound team – stewarding teams – Liam Quilter and family who provide parking. Finally thanks to Sean Dowling for allowing us the use of His field for the massive Easter Fire.