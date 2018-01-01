Considering becoming a Deacon?

Bishop Ray Browne invites applicants interested in formation to become Permanent Deacons in the Diocese of Kerry. At present, five Deacons are in ministry in various parishes of the diocese and one man is in formation and due to be ordained as Deacon later this year.

The diaconate is open to married men aged between 30 and 60 years of age and to unmarried men aged between 35 and 60 years of age. Deacons are self-supporting and continue in their family lives and secular employment. The programme of preparation and subsequent ministry are part-time. Initial contact should be made before the end of April so that the application process can be completed in June. The course of preparation begins in September 2018. It is probable that a course will not commence again in the province until 2021.

For further information please contact your Parish Priest or the Diocesan Director for the Permanent Diaconate, Fr Nicholas Flynn- Tel: 06466 31168 email: diosec@dioceseofkerry.ie www.catholicbishops.ie/diaconate