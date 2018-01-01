Talks this week!

As Lent progresses, we can forget our initial enthusiasm and commitment. So this week, why not attend one of the Lenten talks, to encourage you and focus your journey towards Easter?

On Tuesday, Feb 27th, Jer O’Donoghue will explore the topic, A parish caring for all people, in Benners Hotel, Dingle @ 7.30 pm. All are welcome to the event and there is no admission fee.

On Wednesday, Feb 28th, Martina Lehane Sheehan will explore A Spirituality for the Home – Creating Sacred Space, Hospitality and Compassionate Listening in River Island Hotel, Castleisland @ 8 pm.

Jer O’Donoghue is a native of Glenflesk and is married with two children. He has worked as a Post-Primary teacher and latterly as Principal of Rathmore Community School. In 1975, he founded Rathmore Social Action Group which gives young people an opportunity to undertake community work and make a difference. Since 1983 the Social Action Group has developed a Care Programme for Older people. The Social Action Group also provides facilities for young people. It has also been very involved in sending aid to the developing world.

Martina Lehane Sheehan is an accredited psychotherapist and spiritual director, regularly facilitates retreats and workshops on matters of spirituality and personal development. She is a very popular author and has written widely on prayer and spirituality, as well as Christian mindfulness.