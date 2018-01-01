Diocesan Pilgrimage to Taizé

The diocese will lead a youth pilgrimage to Taizé in France one again this year.

Some of last year’s Kerry diocesan group who travelled with pilgrims from the Dublin diocese.

The Taizé Community is an ecumenical monastic order in Taizé France. It is composed of more than one hundred brothers, from Catholic and Protestant traditions, who originate from about thirty countries across the world. It was founded in 1940 by Brother Roger Schutz. The community has become one of the world’s most important sites of Christian pilgrimage with a special welcome for youth people.

The Diocese of Kerry are planning to take a group of 15 young pilgrims on Sunday, July 1st 2018. The group will return to Ireland on Sunday, July 8th 2018. The group will be accommodated in dormitories in Taizé. Meals will also be provided. For more information please contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie