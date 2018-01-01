Castleisland talk cancelled!

Unfortunately Lenten Talk by Martina Lehane Sheehan in River Island Hotel, Castleisland has been cancelled for tonight, due to weather conditions.

Martina will be talking in St. John’s Theatre, Listowel next Wednesday March 7th @ 8pm …..all are welcome and there is no admission fee.

Martina Lehane Sheehan is an accredited psychotherapist and spiritual director, regularly facilitates retreats and workshops on matters of spirituality and personal development. She is a very popular author and has written widely on prayer and spirituality, as well as Christian mindfulness.