Public Talk in Killarney Dr Patricia Kieran

Dr. Patricia Kieran will present the Annual Public Talk, Tuesday the 9th January at 8pm in the Gleneagle Killarney. The theme is “Exploring Family Life”. Patricia is a lecturer in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick in the Department of Learning Society and Religious Education. Patricia is a dynamic presenter whose insights into faith and family inspire, encourage and challenge.

This event is part of the Diocese of Kerry’s preparation towards the World Meeting of Families taking place next summer. This evening is free and everyone is welcome.