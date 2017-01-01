Public Talk in Killarney Dr Patricia Kieran

Bishop Ray Browne with Meabh Kieran McDonagh, Dr. Patricia Kieran of Mary Immaculate College, Limerick and Fr Ger Godley at the launch of the Be Christ's Joy Diocese of Kerry Pastoral Plan 2016-2020 at The Malton, Killarney on Monday.Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Dr. Patricia Kieran will present the Annual Public Talk, Tuesday the 9th January at 8pm in the Gleneagle Killarney.  The theme is “Exploring Family Life”.  Patricia is a lecturer in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick in the Department of Learning Society and Religious Education. Patricia is a dynamic presenter whose insights into faith and family inspire, encourage and challenge.

This event is part of the Diocese of Kerry’s preparation towards the World Meeting of Families taking place next summer. This evening is free and everyone is welcome.