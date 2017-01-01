Written in simple child-friendly language, this prayer booklet offers parents and children ways to pray together. There are 20 prayers covering different moments of the day, special occasion and prayers to accompany them as they journey from Advent to Christmas, into Lent and Easter, not forgetting the special feasts of St. Patrick and St. Brendan. The booklet is produced in English and Irish.

Following on from the Diocesan Assembly on Family Life in October 2017, this prayer booklet, written in Irish and English, is available to parishes, costing €30 per 100 copies. As Sunday December 17th is Gaudete Sunday, it might be an ideal moment for parishes to offer parents and families ways of praying together, especially we prepare for World Meeting of Families 2018 .

Order Form for Praying with your Children 2017