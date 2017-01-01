World Day of the Poor Next Sunday

Next Sunday is the World Day of the Poor. This time last year, as he ended the Jubilee year of Mercy the Pope proclaimed, the Sunday before Christ the King as ‘World Day of the Poor’. It may take time to get established, but it is an appropriate time, just prior to both the excesses of Christmas spending, and also the annual Vincent de Paul collection. Could it become the day each year when we speak on behalf of the poor?

Pope Francis describes the year as follows: (Misericordia et Misera, 21) “I had the idea that it be a tangible sign of the Holy Year of Mercy. This would be the worthiest way to prepare for the celebration of the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, who identified with the little ones and the poor and who will judge us on our works of Mercy (Mt 25:31-46). It would be a day to help communities and each of the baptised to reflect on how poverty is at the very heart of the Gospel and that, as long as Lazarus lies at the door of our homes (Lk 16:19-21), there can be no justice or social peace. This day will also represent a genuine form of new evangelisation, “the blind receive their sight, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the poor have good news brought to them”.” (Mt 11:5)

Take a closer look at the Logo!

The dimension of reciprocity is emphasized in the logo of the World Day of the Poor. There is an open door, on the threshold of which are found two people. Both extend a hand, one to ask for help, the other with the intention of providing it. It is difficult to figure out which of the two is the true poor person. Perhaps both are poor. The one who holds out his hand to enter asks for sharing and the one who holds out his hand to help is invited to go out to share. These are two extended hands that are found wherever someone offers something. These two hands can express solidarity and prompt a person not to remain in the doorway, but to go to encounter the other. The poor person can enter the house once the person in the house has understood that help means sharing. The words that Pope Francis wrote in his Message become all the more meaningful in this context: “Blessed are the hands that reach beyond every barrier of culture, religion and nationality, and pour the balm of consolation over the wounds of humanity. Blessed are the open hands that ask nothing in exchange, with no “ifs” or “buts” or “maybes”: they are hands that call down God’s blessing upon their brothers and sisters” (n.5).

