Remembering Fr Pat O Sullivan

Tears were shed in Kerry and Birmingham following the sudden death in Ballymacelligot on October 30th of the much loved and highly respected Fr. Pat O’Sullivan. Fr. Pat O’Sullivan passed away in church, a place he cherished the most.

Fr. Pat O’Sullivan was born on the 8th of February 1941 in Cappa, Brandon Co. Kerry, where he spent the first six and a half years of his life before moving to St. Finian’s Bay, The Glen, Ballinskelligs. His parents, James and Ellen O’Sullivan, had a family of five girls and two boys. Fr. Pat attended National School in Brandon and The Glen, Ballinskelligs. He then went on to further his education in Secondary School with the Carmelites in Castlemartyr, Cork. Following a period of working on building sites in the UK, Fr. Pat followed his vocation to the Priesthood and attended Oscott College, Birmingham. On the 19th of March 1966, Fr. Pat was ordained to the Archdioceses of Birmingham.

Following his ordination in 1966, Fr. Pat worked for the following Parishes in the UK, St. Thomas More, Sheldon, Birmingham, St Elizabeth, Coventry, Holy Family Bewdley, Our Lady, Worcester, SS. John Fisher and Thomas More, Burford, Oxfordshire and The Rosary Saltley, Birmingham. In 1993, he was appointed Parish Priest in St. Mary on the Hill, Wednesbury, near Woheverhampton, where he served the parish and its parishioners for 13 years before retiring to Ballymacelligot. He loved the Parish and immediately left a lasting impression on the local community.

Fr. Pat had three loves in his life, his love for God, his love for people and his love for his dogs. Fr. Pat was known as the Priest with the Dogs throughout the county. His three dogs travelled everywhere with him. Fr. Pat loved Ballymacelligot and settled into life there easily through the many friendships he made in the community. During Fr. Pat’s retirement, he liked to help in any way he could in the Diocese of Kerry. He travelled all over the County celebrating mass catching up with old friends and making new friends along the way. He enjoyed celebrating mass in St. John’s Parish and helping out whenever he could. He especially loved celebrating mass in Cloghane, Castlegregory and The Glen Ballinskelligs. After being away from Ireland for so long, he loved visiting the places he grew up. Despite living in the UK for years, he maintained a deep appreciation for the Irish language and was fond of celebrating mass through Irish from time to time. He took pride in celebrating mass on special family occasions and he made those days even more special with his personal touch.

Fr. Pat was a modest and holy man. He possessed a wonderful human touch which put people immediately at ease around him. His gentle and caring demeanor, as well as his incredible sense of humor endeared him to the hearts of everyone he came in contact with.

Fr. Pat will be sadly missed and always loved by his brother Tom, sisters Joan, Margaret, Phil, Mary and Eileen, their spouses and families, the Archdiocese of Birmingham, St. John’s Parish, relatives and many friends.

Fr. Pat will rest in peace in Keel Cemetery, The Glen, Ballinskelligs. His requiem mass was celebrated in St. John’s Church, Tralee on November 4th. The mass was concelebrated by over 20 priests from Kerry and Fr. Pat Brown from the Archdiocese of Birmingham and also Archbishop Dermot Clifford and Bishop Ray Brown.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis

Photo includes:

Fr. Pat with his brother Tom O’Sullivan and his niece Lisa O’Sullivan