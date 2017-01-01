Recruiting host Families for Chernobyl Children

The Tralee Branch of the Chernobyl Group is actively seeking new host families for children from Belarus for 2 or 4 weeks summer of 2018. if you would like to attend an Information Meeting go to the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee, next Monday the 27th November at 7.30 pm. The contact names circulated are Bridie – 087 9013784 and Theresa – 085 1555029

Information fromthe Chernobyl Trust website:

Every summer, we fly children from disadvantaged areas of Belarus to Ireland for much needed holidays. These are ordinary children, usually with no specific medical needs other than good wholesome food and lots of fresh air! The children stay with host families in organised groups in various parts of Ireland. Visiting children are placed in pairs with families usually for a period of two or four weeks. The children’s average age is 10 and the youngest are 7 years old. Weekly activities are organised by our local group committees and translators are available at all times throughout the children’s stay. To take a child out of a contaminated area even for a few weeks can boost their immune system and generally instil a sense of positivity which can be lacking in many of their lives. Hosting these amazing children can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life!