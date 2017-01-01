Support Iveragh Cultural Celebration

A KDYS youth group, together with a group of young people involved in the Iveragh Parish are co-ordinating a Community Cultural Celebration on Saturday 25th November 2017 at 3.30pm until 8.30pm. The event will start in The Old Barracks Heritage Centre at 3.30pm with information, workshops and refreshments at 6pm. Following this, at 7pm there will be a Parade of Flags to the O’Connell Memorial Church followed by Mass. The young people are asking if all the communities from Kells to Castlecove would help them with their celebration.

The following help and support is requested:-

If all Primary schools in the area would colour one A4 Flag for every country represented in their school community and ask a young person to write welcome on the flag in their relevant language. These flags will be displayed in the Old Barracks Heritage Centre, Cahersiveen underneath a big sign saying ‘School (name) Welcomes You’.

We are asking community members to nominate immigrants to our communities for the Hall of Fame and to ask the person you nominate the following questions:-

Name?

Country of origin?

Why did you stay?

How do you find living here?

What would make it easier to integrate into the local community?

We are asking all those who have made South West Kerry their home to become Ambassadors for their Countries of Origin and to set up information stands or introduce us to some food or music or dance or just tell us about the country, it is up to the group of Ambassadors to decide.

We are asking young people in Coláiste na Sceilge to be Ambassadors for their Countries of Origin. We invite these Ambassadors to join us for lunch on Friday 17th November 2017, in the school canteen, to help plan activities/stands/exhibitions/music/song/dance or food for 25th November Cultural Celebration.

If anyone would like to bake or donate sandwiches, cakes or buns to the event, they can be dropped into The Old Barracks Heritage Centre on the day or carried with you when you join in the celebration.

Finally the flags will go on tour right across South West Kerry to highlight how many different nationalities live together in the region and enhance our community by so doing.

If you, your parents or grandparents were born in another country we invite you to join in the celebration.

Team Leaders: Niall Casey and Grace O’Connell – Irish Ambassadors, Emily Jouen – French Ambassador, Tara Whittington – English Ambassador, Sophie Daly Wilson – Scottish Ambassador.

If you would like to be involved in anyway please contact Anne Murphy KDYS on 087 7801575 or email: annemurphy@kdys.ie – working days: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.