Dr John O Keeffe on Ó Riada Masses

On Tuesday the 7th of November in St. Patrick’s College Maynooth Archbishop Eamon Martin launched a new book entitled ‘The Masses of Seán & Peadar Ó Riada: Explorations in Vernacular Chant’ written by Dr. John O’Keeffe from Co. Kerry, Director of Sacred Music at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

The night was a truly fantastic occasion of celebration. Following the book launch, a special concert in honour of the late Reverend Professor Pádraig Ó Fiannachta took place in the College Chapel. Peadar Ó Riada and his choir the Cór Chúil Aodha provided the music for the evening. The recognition of the genius of both Seán and Peadar Ó Riada was recognised and how they took the original chants of the Catholic Church and from the recommendations of the second Vatican Council produced various iconic pieces of rich liturgical music in the Vernacular text. From the Irish cultural context both Séan and Peadar Ó Riada composed beautifully rich Irish mass setting from three Roman Rite Mass settings which John explores in his book.

On behalf of everyone in the Diocese of Kerry, we wish to congratulate John O’Keeffe on his recent publication!

The Masses of Seán & Peadar Ó Riada – Explorations in the Vernacular Chant – Dr. John O’Keeffe

“In the midst of you assembly I sing your praise”