Charity Concert for Castleisland

There will be a special Charity Concert on Tuesday 19th December at 8.00pm in Castleisland Parish Church. This follows on from the highly successful concert last year featuring Fr Liam Lawton. Castleisland Parish is hosting Ireland’s greatest voices and entertainers “The Three Tenors” for a special event in the lead-up to Christmas. The Parish Choir will also be taking part. Ireland’s most popular Trio will perform classical and religious music and Christmas favourites. Dominic McGorian, Shane Morgan and Derek Moloney will be on their first visit to Castleisland coming directly from the National Concert Hall. Most of their concerts in 2017 have been sold out in advance.

Tickets €20.00 each and available from: