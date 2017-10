Dominic Finn, director of music at Cobh Cathedral, will present a workshop for choirs on Wednesday, October 25th at 7:30pm in the Church of the Resurrection, Killarney. He will cover music for Advent, Christmas and Ordinary Time. For more information or to reserve a place, contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie by Oct 20th.