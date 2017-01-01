Successful Youth Music Ministry Workshop

Forty youth music ministers attended a very successful workshop in St. Brendan’s College (The Sem), Killarney last weekend. Derek Mahady and Aine Murray facilitated the workshops for singers and musicians. The day ended with a closing liturgy in the college chapel. Derek and Aine covered music for the seasons of Advent and Christmas, they also introduced the participants to the new hymn for the World Meeting of Families 2018 – ‘A Joy for all the Earth’ by Ephrem Feeley. The day was greatly enjoyed by all.