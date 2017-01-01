Successful Choir Workshop

Forty participants, from a number of parishes throughout the diocese, attended the recent choir workshop last Wednesday night, October 25th. The event took place in the Church of the Resurrection, Killarney. Choir directors, organists and choir members were all present as guest director, Dominic Finn, introduced new music for the seasons of Advent and Christmas. Dominic also introduced ‘A Joy for all the Earth,’ the new hymn for the World Meeting of Families 2018, composed by Ephrem Feeley. Dominic is director of music at Cobh cathedral, he coordinates and conducts the cathedral choir, cathedral chamber choir and the youth choir, he is also head of the music department at Coláiste Mhuire secondary school, Cobh. Many thanks to all who attended.