Season of Creation Being Creative with Leftovers

Our thanks to Mark and Bernie Doe for an excellent workshop on “Being Creative with Leftovers” last Thursday evening. It was an inspiring and comprehensive presentation. Mark had plenty of practical tips for reducing food waste from delicious recipes, the art of advance menu-making, being savvy with freezing and shopping wisely. Bernie organised the wonderful plates of tasters which added to a memorable evening. St. Brendan’s Pastoral Centre gave a great welcome and was filled to capacity.

This event was organised by the Diocesan Justice, Peace and Integration of Creation committee. It concluded the trilogy of events held during the Season of creation (September 1st – October 4th) This year’s theme focused on Cherishing God’s Gift of Food. In Laudato Si, Pope Francis acknowledges that “approximately a third of all food produced is discarded …whenever food is thrown out it is as if it were stolen from the table of the poor”. Reducing Food waste is a positive way of responding – hence tips for being creative with leftovers! Pope Francis also refers to the fact that everything is connected… our openness to learning more, how we shop, how we cook, how we live our faith…everything is connected.

For more information you might be interested in:

www.livelaudatosi.org

www.justcooking.ie

www.stopfoodwaste.ie

May God give bread to those that are hungry.

May God give a hunger for justice to those who have bread.

And may the Creator God bless us, that we might be a blessing to others. Amen.