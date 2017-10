Due to unforseen circumstances Michael O Muircheataigh is unable to attend come as You Are – the first night of the Dromtariffe October talks. This night will be rescheduled. The programme continues Thursday the 19th of October with Joan Freeman of Pieta House attending the 7.30 Mass in Dromagh Church and speaking to those gathered. This will be followed by October the 26th with the special guest Ronán Mullen in Dromagh Chuch. Apologies for the change.