On Thursday 19th October in The Rose Hotel, Tralee, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly will speak on his experiences as a missionary in Africa and at home, inviting us all to “Reach out and spread the Joy”. This event, starting at 8pm, is being hosted by the Diocese of Kerry in celebration of World Mission Day. Entrance is free and all are welcome.

Pope Francis in his message for World Mission Day challenges us to keep going out of our comfort zones, to reach out and be Christ’s joy.