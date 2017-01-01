Parish Supporting Family Life Diocesan Assembly

On Sunday 15th October 300 parish personnel gathered in Tralee from across 53 parishes for the Diocesan Assembly. Dr. Dan O’Connell, lecturer at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, presented the keynote address exploring the importance of family. Dan is co-author of Grow in Love which is the new Religious Education programme in our primary schools. His insightful presentation was humorous, encouraging and deeply thought provoking.

A variety of workshops offered practical resources and ideas for implementation at parish level. Themes related to supporting families in crisis, family prayer, youth-friendly parishes, family and caring for the earth, parish faith development programmes, celebrating family liturgies in the parish and The World Meeting of Families.

The Diocesan Assembly was composed of Clergy, members of Parish Pastoral Councils, Liturgy groups, Youth Ministers, Parish Secretaries and Sacristans. Concern for family arose from the Listening Process conducted throughout the diocese during the development of the Diocesan Pastoral Plan 2016 – 2020.

This diocesan Assembly Parish Supporting Family Life launched the preparations for The World Meeting of Families in the diocese ahead of the congress and festival in Dublin next August.

Bishop Ray stated that the day gave us renewed confidence in our parishes and diocese. He called for an ongoing commitment to family in three areas:

to our own home and family including our extended family to supporting other families in their time of need to working for a society worldwide which creates the best environment for families to thrive

He finished by thanking God for Family.

Bishop Ray’s Address to Assembly 2017 THE FAMILY

PICTURES