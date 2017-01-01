On Mission Archbishop Kieran O Reilly

This year’s Mission Evening “Reach Out and Spread the Joy” took place last Thursday night in Tralee. Our thanks to students and teachers from Mercy Mounthawk who created a wonderful atmosphere with their joyful singing at the beginning. It was a joy too to have so many people present who had missionary experience in the audience. Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, of Cashel and Emly diocese is Chairperson of the Irish Bishops Council for Missions. A member of the Society of African Missions, he himself has ministered in Liberia, Nigeria and Ghana. He explored the history of Mission through the decades and offered the contemporary challenge of living the mission of Caring for our Common Home as described by Pope Francis in Laudato Si. Thanks to the generosity of those present on the night, a donation was made to World Missions Ireland.

A bimonthly meeting for returned Lay Missionaries and Volunteers takes place in John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney. If you have worked overseas as a volunteer or lay missionary and would like to meet up with others who have had similar experience to discuss issues of mutual concern, please email jim.farrell@amri.ie or phone/text 083 8422468 for more information.