“How can Parish support Family Life?”

Next Sunday, October 15th will see a gathering of parish personnel to explore how parishes can support family life. Dr. Dan O’Connell, lecturer at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick will present the keynote address. A variety of workshops offering practical resources and ideas will follow. The Diocesan Assembly is for members of Parish Pastoral Councils, Liturgy groups, Youth Ministers, Parish Secretaries and Sacristans. Concern for family arose from the listening process during the development of the Diocesan Pastoral Plan 2016 – 2020. It is also timely as we prepare for the World Meeting of Families.