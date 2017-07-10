Vacancy for Position of Chaplain

Scoil Phobail Slaibh Luachra invites applications to be considered as nominee for the post of: Post-Primary Chaplain, (Permanent) commencing in August 2017.

Applicants should have:

A recognised Primary degree from an accredited Institute/University;

Qualification in School Chaplaincy Studies/ Pastoral Care or equivalent;

Current registration with The Teaching Council of Ireland;

A minimum of two years’ teaching experience;

Excellent communication skills;

Proven organisational skills.

The successful candidate will work as part of the Religious Education Team and will teach for a minimum of 4 hours per week.

Download application form from school website

www.spslrathmore.ie

Please submit completed application form to:

Chaplaincy,

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra,

Rathmore,

Co. Kerry

Applications must be received on / before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, 19th July 2017. Interviews will take place from Friday 11th of August 2017.

Short listing may apply.