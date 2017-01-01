Youth Ministry Course Tralee – Interested?

Youth Ministry Studies BrochureThe Course is aimed at adults (over 21 yrs.) volunteers and professionals interested in working and journeying with young people in a parish, school, youth service or other settings.

*The course will:

*Nurture the personal and spiritual growth of leaders involved in youth ministry.

*Develop the confidence, competence and credibility of leaders for effective ministry with young people.

*Equip leaders with the knowledge, skills and techniques required for creative and comprehensive ministry with young people.

For more information contact tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie or phone Tomás on 086 3683778