Successful Cantor Workshop

Up to thirty cantors took part in the recent workshop for cantors on Wednesday, June 7th at the John Paul II Pastoral Centre in Killarney. This was a follow-up to the successful March workshop. Again, the workshop was facilitated by Ailish Walsh who directs the parish choir in Castleisland and Tomás Kenny of the diocesan pastoral team. Ailish facilitated by demonstrating how best to compile resources and put together congregational hymn sheets. She focused on the different times of the liturgical year and the repertoire to correspond. Tomás worked on the practical approach to introducing hymns, psalms and acclamations before Mass. Nearly all of the participants were given the opportunity to introduce music to the group as they would before a Eucharistic celebration. New cantors gained experience and confidence and the more experienced cantors were taught new skills and given new ideas.