Horizons Summer Schedule Radio Kerry

2nd July Tackling the Toxic with Declan Coyle

Declan Coyle motivator and author of “The Green Platform” talks to us about a positive approach to life.

9th July Going Global for God

This is a focus on Ballyheigue’s Missionary Movement with the help of Micheál Ó hAllmhuráin’s book Going Global for God.

16th July Padre Pio in Lixnaw

Fr Mossie Brick, Maria Conway and friends tell us about Padre Pio and his special place in the hearts of the Lixnaw people and visitors to the church on the third Tuesday of the month.

23rd July Tony Darmody – “Rear View Mirror ”

Tony Darmody generous community man and formerly of Kerry Parents and Friends reflects on his life, work and hobbies which currently includes vintage car restoration.

30th July Richard Moore – Blind but with Vision

Richard Moore founder of “Children in Crossfire” tells about his Kerry connection and life after being blinded by a rubber bullet when he was a 10yr old boy growing up in Derry.

6th August Martina Lehane Sheehan – Remedy for the Worry Wart

Martina, a frequent visitor to Kerry talks about work her books and her spirituality.

13th August – Sr Consilio 50 Years of Cuan Mhuire

Half a century of care in the treatment of addiction, Sr Consilio has provided friendship and several homely safe havens for recovery countrywide.

20th August Con Dennehy – Alert to Life

Con reflects on his life, his work and his writing following retirement.

27th August – Wethers Well with Tommy O Connor

A visit to the holy Well with Kerry County Librarian Tommy O Connor, Tobar Na Molt – Wethers Well.