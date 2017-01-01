Diocesan Youth Pilgrimage to Taizé, France

Up to twelve young people from throughout the diocese, along with two group leaders, will travel to Taizé in France this coming Sunday, June 25th. A group of twenty will travel in total as we will be joined by eight pilgrims from the Dublin and Meath dioceses. The Taizé Community is made up of over a hundred brothers, from Catholic and Protestant backgrounds, coming from around thirty nations. By its very existence, the community is a “parable of community” that wants its life to be a sign of reconciliation between divided Christians and between separated peoples. It has a particular welcome for young people so we hope our young pilgrims will have a memorable experience. Activities in Taizé include fun workshops, faith based workshops, prayer and liturgy. The group will also get the oppertunity to sing some of the world famous Taizé chants.