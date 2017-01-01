Community National School in Killarney

Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB) is to open its first Community National School (CNS) in September 2017. The school will be located in Cahooreigh, just outside Killarney. This is Kerry’s first Community National School and the only multidenominational primary school in the Killarney area. Kerry ETB is also the patron of the very successful Killarney Community College.

This Community National School (CNS) is opening in the building that formerly housed the Two Mile/ Cahooreigh national school. Kerry ETB would like to thank the Bishop of Kerry, Bishop Ray Browne, for making the school building available for lease to Kerry ETB for the provision of the Community National School.

Responding to the announcement, Kerry ETB’s Chief Executive/Director of Schools Mr. Colm McEvoy/Ms. Ann O’Dwyer said “We are absolutely delighted to be opening a Community National School in Two Mile/Cahooreigh Killarney. We look forward to working closely with such a committed group of local parents and their children.”

“Families in Killarney and the surrounding area are very fortunate to have a choice of Catholic schools, Gaelscoileanna and now a Community National School. What is unique about this particular model is that the State is the patron and the school will benefit directly from the supports offered by Kerry ETB. Kerry ETB has eight post-primary schools and a large suite of Further Education and Training courses. These schools and centres are supported by the staff in Kerry ETB Head Office in dealing with Finance, Human Resources and other administrative functions. This level of support enables the schools and centres to focus their attention on the real work of teaching and learning. Kerry ETB has a reputation for excellence in education and inclusion in both post-primary and further education and training. This expertise will transfer easily to the primary school sector.”

“Another distinguishing feature of the CNS model is its multidenominational ethos. The school will cater for children of all faiths and beliefs equally. Parents of children in existing CNS schools appreciate that these schools make space for the spiritual part of a child’s identity while respecting all faiths and secular beliefs equally. ”

The school is accepting enrolments from Junior Infants- 6th Class. Anyone interested in enrolling their child should contact Kerry ETB directly on 066 7121488 or by emailing cns@kerryetb.ie

For further information on the CNS model, please visit www.cns.ie