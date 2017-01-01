Workshop for Parish Cantors

Following from the successful event in March, another workshop for the parish cantor will take place on Wednesday, June 7th at 7:30pm in the John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney. As choirs take leave for the summer months, parish cantors may like to take the opportunity to lead the congregation in song. The workshop will present further practical tips on leading the assembly, the presenters will also assist cantors who may wish to prepare hymn-sheets for congregational singing.

The presentation will be facilitated by Ailish Walsh, Tomás Kenny and Declan Walsh. Contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for more information. Please book as early as possible as numbers are limited.