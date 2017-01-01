Will you train in Pastoral Ministry?

As we prepare to celebrate 38 people from Kenmare Pastoral Area who completed the diocesan Course in Pastoral Ministry on May 24th, preparations are underway to recruit and meet with those now signing up for next year’s courses.

Anyone interested in taking up this training opportunity is invited to get in touch with Frances Rowland 064 66302538 or francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie and to chat with their parish priest.

Tralee Pastoral Area will host the diocesan Course in Pastoral Ministry on Wednesday evenings, starting September 20th and it will take place in St. John’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee.

Brochure-Form Side 1 P. Min Crse 2017-18 St. John’s Tralee

Brochure-Form Side 2 P. Min Crse 2017-18 St. John’s Tralee

Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area will host the monthly Course in Pastoral Area, taking place in Dingle over 8 Saturdays from September to March.

Course in Pastoral Ministry -Application form for Corca Dhuibhne

For more information, contact Frances Rowland – francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie or phone 064 6630538.